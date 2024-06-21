Images: See venues planned for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Organizers of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles shared an update on venues that will be part of the Summer Olympics when they return to LA for a historic third time in 2028.
LA28, Los Angeles' organizing committee, shared a proposal that included some event re-assignments and plans to move some competitions outside the city of Los Angeles. A comprehensive plan is expected to be released from LA28 ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Here are the renderings released with the June 2024 venue update.