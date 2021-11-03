Inglewood

Inglewood High School Principal Apologizes for 106-0 Football Blowout

Inglewood High School held a 59-0 lead over Morningside High School after the first quarter.

By Staff Report

NBC 5 News

A Southern California high school principal apologized this week for a lack of sportsmanship and integrity following a lopsided game Friday between two schools in Inglewood. 

Inglewood High School was up 59-0 after the first quarter against Morningside High School on its way to a blowout 106-0 victory. Inglewood, whose quarterback passed for 13 touchdowns in the game, also went for a 2-point conversion with a 104-0 lead. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Criticism from the school district followed, including a vow to investigate what transpired. 

In a statement issued Monday, Inglewood Principal Debbie Tate apologized. She said Inglewood Coach Mil’Von James also apologized to Morningside. 

“We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” Tate said in her statement. “Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community. While Friday’s game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High School football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect.”

The statement went on to say administrators will work with coaches to prevent mistakes from being repeated. 

Morningside's coach called the performance “classless,” adding that the opponent refused to allow a running clock following a decisive first quarter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

West Hollywood 4 mins ago

WeHo City Council to Vote on Minimum Wage Hike

Norwalk 24 mins ago

Attackers Sought in Car-to-Car Shootings That Left Food Delivery Driver Hospitalized

Inglewood (9-0) begins the Souther Section Division 2 playoffs Friday against Ventura St. Bonaventure at Ventura College. 

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us