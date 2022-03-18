March Madness

Iowa State Beats LSU in Latest March Madness Upset

Iowa will now face either Wisconsin or Colgate

By Joe Michalitsianos

USA TODAY

No. 11 Iowa State knocked out No. 6 LSU with a 59-54 win in the latest upset of this year's NCAA men's tournament. 

Strong defense helped the Cyclones hold LSU to only 19 points in the first half as the offense ran efficiently on the other end of the floor.

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter gained momentum early and kept it going, finishing with 19 and 23 points respectively. 

Iowa will now play the winner of Wisconsin and Colgate in the second round on Sunday, March 20.

Iowa State’s win was also responsible for busting the final perfect bracket, rounding out a Day 1 that left no bracket with everything correct. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessLSUIowa State
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us