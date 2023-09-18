J.D. Martinez hits 2 home runs as NL West champion Dodgers roll past Rodriguez and Tigers, 8-3

J.D. Martinez homered twice off Eduardo Rodriguez and drove in five runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Rodriguez (11-9), who used his no-trade rights to nix a deal to the Dodgers on Aug. 1, lasted just three-plus innings. He exited in the fourth with an undisclosed injury during Chris Taylor's at-bat. It was his shortest outing of the year, and shortest start since May 18, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lance Lynn (12-11), acquired by the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox days before the Rodriguez deal fell through, gave up three runs over five innings as NL West champion Los Angeles moved closer to earning a playoff bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Lynn improved to 9-3 in 13 starts against the Detroit Tigers in his career with a solid 3.38 ERA. Those nine wins for Lynn, are tied for the most against any opponent in his career.

Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer for the Tigers, who dropped to 3-1 on a 10-game West Coast trip. Rogers homer was his 20th of the season, and extended his hitting streak to six games. He's batting .435 over that span. He also became just the 17th Tigers' catcher to have 20 home runs on a season.

Miguel Cabrera had a fifth-inning single to tie Adrian Beltre for 16th on the career list with 3,166 hits.

Martinez’s first home run of the game against his former Boston Red Sox teammate came on a shot to right-center for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Dodgers scored four times in the third, grabbing a 2-0 advantage when Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded after a 12-pitch plate appearance. Martinez followed with a three-run homer, his 28th, to make it 5-0.

It was Martinez’s fourth multi-homer game this season and 28th of his career. His 28 homers on the season are the most he's had since 2021 when he was with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez is now 10 RBI shy of 100 for the season, and 1000 for his career.

Since returning from the injured list on Sept. 8, Martinez is batting .361 with 13 RBI in nine games. His five RBI tonight were a season-high.

Rodriguez opened the fourth inning with a strike to Taylor before heading to the back of the mound, where he appeared to be in discomfort. He threw one warmup pitch to the screen and left the game, giving up five runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Tigers got back into the game in the fifth when Rogers hit a three-run homer to left field off Lynn, cutting the deficit to 5-3. It was Rogers’ 20th home run of the season and fourth in his past three games after hitting two Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers created more breathing room when Kiké Hernández had a sacrifice fly in the sixth and Miguel Rojas homered to left in the seventh for a 7-3 lead. It was Rojas’ fifth of the season.

Rojas' homer was his fifth on the season and his second in the month of September. After struggling offensively through the first four months of the season, Rojas is batting .356 with a double, triple, two home runs and six RBI in September.

Martinez drove in his fifth run of the game on his third hit, a single in the seventh.

Freddie Freeman became the first player in MLB history to have 25 or more home runs, 55 or more doubles, and 20 or more stolen bases in the same season when he stole second base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Freeman's historic season could get even better as he's just four hits shy of recording 200 on the season. He would join former Braves teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. and NL batting title leader Luis Arraez as the only to surpass the 200-hit threshold this year.

STAR POWER

Two days after he was celebrated at Angel Stadium, Cabrera was recognized before Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium. He was presented with a framed replica star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, complete with his name on it. The 21-year veteran is set to retire after this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove, on the injured list with right lat tightness, will participate in a short simulated game Wednesday and possibly return to the major league roster over the weekend. ... RHP Yency Almonte (knee) might have run out of time to return during the regular season, with manager Dave Roberts saying a spot on the postseason roster remains a possibility.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will use right-hander Ryan Pepiot (2-1, 2.00 ERA) on Tuesday, but were uncertain if he will start or enter the game following an opener. Detroit had not announced a starting pitcher.