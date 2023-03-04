Ja Morant appears to show gun on Instagram Live, NBA investigating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video early Saturday morning.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said on Saturday.

The video was posted after the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night.

It has been a tumultuous week for Morant. On Wednesday, Molly Hensley-Clancy of The Washington Post reported that Morant was accused of punching a 17-year-old more than a dozen times and flashing a gun at him last summer. The story included another incident in which Morant allegedly threatened a mall security guard and that a member of Morant’s group pushed the security guard, citing police reports.

In early February, Morant tweeted that one of his friends received a year-long ban from FedExForum, the Grizzlies’ home arena, as a result of a confrontation between his circle and members of the Indiana Pacers organization following a game on Jan. 29.