Ja Morant suspended by Grizzlies after another video with gun originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant has been suspended again.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was seen holding a gun in a social media video, and the franchise has since suspended him as the NBA investigates.

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant," the team said in a statement on Sunday morning. "He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time."

The latest Instagram live video, which has been deleted but was captured on Twitter, shows Morant sitting in the passenger seat of a car while appearing to hold a gun in his left hand. It is not clear when or where the video was taken.

In March, the 23-year-old All-Star was suspended by the NBA for eight games after a similar incident. Morant left the Grizzlies and entered a counseling program at the time after he flashed a gun on live video at a Denver club. At that time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Morant's conduct "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."

The Grizzlies finished the 2022-23 season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Lakers in the first round. Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during the regular season, making the All-Star team for the second straight year but missing out on All-NBA honors.

Last July, Morant signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season. That value would have increased to $231 million if he had made an All-NBA team this season.