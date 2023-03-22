Ja Morant's Father, Tee, Wears ‘Redemption' Hoodie With Son's Face on Day of Return

Ja Morant's father wears 'Redemption' hoodie as son returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant is back on the court for the first time since March 3.

With the Memphis Grizzles hosting the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Tee Morant, Ja's father, was pictured sporting a hoodie reading "Redemption" on the front alongside his son's face. Tee also appeared to be on it as one of the people in Ja's direction:

Tee Morant sporting a “Redemption” hoodie with Ja Morant set to return to the floor tonight.



(via: @DamichaelC) pic.twitter.com/PCvWlD9gN7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 23, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Shortly after receiving a standing ovation from the home crowd prior to checking in for the first time off the bench, Morant returned to his usual ways: slamming poster dunks.

JA MORANT POSTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q0kQUxpQiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

Morant's near month-long absence stemmed from an incident in early March in Colorado where he flashed a gun on an Instagram Live video, but police closed the investigation with no charges.

About a week after the investigation closed, the NBA suspended Morant for a further eight games, citing "irresponsible" behavior by the 23-year-old guard.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2019 had also entered a counseling program in Florida to seek help.

“I went there to counseling to learn how to manage stress,” Morant said after practice on Tuesday. “Cope with stress in a positive way, instead of ways I’ve tried to deal with it before that caused me to make mistakes.”

Memphis currently is the No. 2 seed in the West, one spot above the Kings, and is hoping to chase the Nuggets for the top spot with just weeks left in the regular season.