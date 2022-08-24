Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent has $10M offer from Rick Ross originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. So much so, that he's offered to put up a large amount of his own money to make it happen.

Ross posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram Monday where the rapper said he would pay a staggering $10 million, on top of the match purse, to anyone willing to take on the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight [Jake Paul] I'm down to put another $10 million on top to make the right match happen," the caption of Ross' post read. "What fight would you want to see?"

Ross' proposal came just weeks after Paul's fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to issues with Rahman Jr.'s weight. It wasn't the first time Paul had a match called off either, as two scheduled bouts with Tommy Fury, the brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, never came to fruition.

Ross told TMZ his $10 million offer doesn't just stand for one particular opponent, but added that he would love to see Paul and Tommy Fury finally get in the ring.

Paul did reveal on Wednesday that he has an opponent signed for a fight in October. The opponent hasn't been announced yet, though Paul noted that it was a professional boxer who boasts a winning record. It's also unknown if that opponent took up Ross on his $10 million offer.

Who has Jake Paul fought?

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and won via knockout. He's fought four more times since and emerged victorious in each bout.

Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020, former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April 2021 and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August 2021. His most recent fight was a split decision victory over Woodley in December 2021.

The showdown with Rahman Jr. was set to be Paul's first match against a boxer with professional experience.

Jake Paul's tale of the tape: Age, height, weight, record

The 25-year-old Paul owns a 5-0 boxing record with four knockouts and one split decision win. Paul, who is around 5-foot-11, weighed in at 191.4 pounds ahead of his most recent match against Woodley.

How much is Rick Ross worth?

The 46-year-old rapper has a reported estimated net worth of $45 million. Should he actually pay out $10 million to an opponent of Paul's, it's unclear if/how Ross would stand to make any money back from the fight.