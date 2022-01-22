Jalen Ramsey Doesn't Want to Remember the Last Time He Faced Tom Brady in the Playoffs

Memory is a funny thing sometimes.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is arguably one of the greatest to every play the position. On par with the likes of Deion Sanders, Darrell Green, Champ Bailey, and Charles Woodson, Ramsey is currently in the prime of his career and racking up a Hall of Fame resume.

According to his teammates, coaches, and trainers, Ramsey is one of the most cerebral players on the team and has an uncanny knack at studying and remembering opposing receivers routes, tendencies, and moves.

When it comes to opposing quarterbacks, his memory is even better. Ramsey can recite quarterbacks stats, how many steps they take on their drops, and where they're going to throw the ball even when their eyes are trying to guide him elsewhere.

But when it comes to seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady, Ramsey has selective memory. Most people consider Brady the greatest quarterback of all time (G.O.A.T.), and Ramsey would likely concur with that sentiment.

After the Rams 34-24 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 3, Ramsey was caught telling Brady after the game that he "respects him so much" and "loves playing against him." When asked about that earlier matchup, Ramsey's memory was impeccable.

"It was still a fairly close game," recalled Ramsey of the two team's earlier meeting. "One thing I can say about that game is that we executed pretty well. I mean, there was a couple lapses here and there during that game, but we executed our game plan. We played with a lot of energy out there."

Ramsey's recall is accurate, the Rams led by just one score, 14-7, at the half, and finally broke the game open early in the third quarter when Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford found DeSean Jackson an a 75-yard bomb that broke the game open.

However, when it comes to Ramsey's last meeting with Brady in the playoffs, his memory of that game is gone.

"I've only played him in the playoffs one time in my career, and that was years ago in Jacksonville," said Ramsey of the 2018 AFC Championship Game that saw Brady's then New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20, following a furious fourth quarter comeback. "That game was disappointing so I tried to forget about it."

Ramsey went on to say that Brady was a "great leader" and will "rally his team around him and get them all to believe that they're great and able to make all the plays possible."

As for his team's chances in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Ramsey knows the Rams will have to be at their best in order to dethrone the champs.

"Film study has to be elite this week to make sure that I know exactly kind of what route concepts and how I should be on the same page with my safeties and the rest of the secondary," said Ramsey. "I'm excited for another opportunity to go out there and try to get a win. That'll be another step towards our goal this year as a team."

The Rams and Buccaneers kickoff at 12:00PM PT from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on NBC.