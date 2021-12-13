Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Rams-Cardinals

Both players will miss Monday's NFC West showdown

By Max Molski

The Los Angeles Rams will be down a major defensive weapon when they take on Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The team announced that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday’s game. On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Tyler Higbee will also miss the contest in Arizona.

Ramsey and Higbee join running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Donte Deayon on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ramsey’s matchups with Hopkins have made for must-see TV over the years. The two competed for four years in the AFC South when Ramsey was on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Hopkins was a Houston Texan. The matchup has since moved to the NFC West, as Ramsey was traded to the Rams during the 2019 season and Hopkins was dealt to the Cardinals in 2020.

Hopkins’ team prevailed in the first matchup between the two sides this season as Arizona beat L.A. 37-20 at SoFi Stadium back in Week 4. Still, Hopkins only had one catch for 18 yards in his three targets when covered by Ramsey in the game. He finished with four catches and 67 yards in total.

Monday’s game could be the last chance for the Rams to make a run at a division title. The Cardinals are 10-2 on the year and own the head-to-head tiebreaker entering Monday’s game, while the Rams are 8-4 on the season.

The Cardinals cannot clinch a division title yet regardless of Monday’s result, but they will secure a playoff spot with a win or tie.

