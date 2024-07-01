James Harden expected to re-sign with Clippers on new two-year deal, Paul George will not return

You win some, you lose some.

The Los Angeles Clippers know this better than anybody and look no further for proof than their wild Sunday of NBA Free agency.

The day began with the news that All-Star forward Paul George would decline his player option and leave the Clippers to become a free agent, with all expectations that he would sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

George, a nine-time NBA All-Star was acquired by the Clippers in 2019 in a massive trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and five first-round picks go to OKC in the deal.

The paring of George and Kawhi Leonard was expected to make the Clippers a championship contender, but under their five years playing together, they reached the Western Conference Finals only once, and never reached the NBA Finals.

The Clippers were hoping to re-sign both George and James Harden this offseason, as they will open up a new arena in Inglewood, CA this fall. After the news broke that George would not return to Los Angeles, team president Lawrence Frank released a statement to the media.

However, within the hour, the Clippers reportedly were able to re-sign Harden to a new two-year, $70 million deal.

This agreement, confirmed by league sources to NBC LA on Sunday, ensures that the former MVP will continue to call Los Angeles home, a place where he has found both personal and professional solace.

The Clippers acted swiftly to secure Harden's signature after George's departure was certain.

Harden's journey to this point has been nothing short of dramatic. Acquired by the Clippers in a late-October trade, he transformed the team from a rocky 3-7 start to briefly leading the Western Conference standings at 34-15 by early February. His impact was undeniable, averaging 16.6 points and 8.5 assists across 72 games, marking his highest game count since the 2018-19 season.

"James [Harden] has been terrific for us," Lawrence Frank, Clippers' president of basketball operations, said last Thursday. "He's been great in terms of even the offseason, coming in, working out, coming in two-a-days, getting extra work in."

For Harden, playing in Los Angeles has been a dream realized. The 35-year-old Los Angeles native has expressed immense happiness being back in his hometown, a sentiment echoed through his performance and commitment.

His journey to the Clippers, however, was paved with friction, notably with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The fallout over Harden's contractual situation last summer led to his departure, marking his third team change in less than three years.

Despite no longer being the primary scorer, Harden demonstrated his versatility alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. His proficiency in the pick-and-roll and his sharp shooting from beyond the arc were pivotal.

Harden ranked second in the NBA in points per isolation and attempted his most catch-and-shoot 3-pointers since the 2017-18 season, adapting his game to fit the Clippers' dynamic.

Harden's resilience was particularly evident during the Clippers' first-round playoff loss to the Mavericks. Averaging 21.2 points and 8.0 assists, he stepped up significantly when Leonard was sidelined with a knee injury for the last three games of the series.