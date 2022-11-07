Jazz Roll Past Lakers Again, 139-116 With LeBron James Sitting Out

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days.

LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players.

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8.

The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.

Clarkson hit four three pointers — the final one beating the buzzer — to help Utah grab a 42-34 lead going into the second quarter. He totaled 15 points in the first quarter.

The Lakers trailed throughout the second quarter but made four straight baskets, highlighted by a pair of dunks from Davis, to cut the deficit to one at 67-66. Utah countered with three-point plays from Collin Sexton and Markkanen to keep Los Angeles from going in front before halftime.

The Jazz opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to push its lead back to double digits. Utah made four straight baskets, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Mike Conley that put the Jazz ahead 86-73.

Davis closed the gap to 92-85 with a three-point play. That’s as close as the Lakers could get. The Jazz used a 16-5 run sparked by back-to-back Markkanen baskets to push their lead to 108-90 late in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. … Wenyen Gabriel matched his career high with three steals.

Jazz: Mike Conley dished out a season-high 12 assists. … Markkanen did not make his first basket of the game until midway through the second quarter. … Utah is averaging 41 first-quarter points against the Lakers this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers visit the Clippers on Wednesday.

Jazz visit the Hawks on Wednesday.