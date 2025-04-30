sports

John Elway's long-time sports agent and friend Jeff Sperbeck fatally injured in golf cart accident

Jeffrey Sperbeck, 62, was a long-time agent and business partner of Denver Broncos legend John Elway.

John Elway looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sports agent Jeffrey Sperbeck was fatally injured over the weekend in a golf cart accident in the Riverside County community of La Quinta.

Sperbeck, 62, was at the Madison Club, a private golf community where former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway -- a long-time friend and client of Sperbeck's -- owns a residence, NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver reported.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

An unidentified source close to Elway told the station the NFL Hall of Famer is devastated by the tragedy involving his close friend.

Sperbeck, of San Clemente, was injured Saturday night in the 53000 block of Humboldt Boulevard in La Quinta, a desert resort city about 130 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He died early Wednesday morning at Desert Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

In a statement, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said it was informed of the incident on Monday and opened an investigation. Further details, including information about the accident, were not immediately available.

Sperbeck became Elway's agent in the 1990s. The two men remained friends after Elway retired in 1998 as a two-time Super Bowl winner and partnered in a winery venture in 2013.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

College Football 2 hours ago

Bill Belichick says CBS made ‘false narrative' about girlfriend Jordon Hudson

USC 2 hours ago

Alijah Arenas out of hospital after Cybertruck crash, family says

 Elway was the Broncos’ general manager from 2011-2020.

This article tagged under:

sportsNFL
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us