NBA

Jerseys Revealed for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The designs are reminiscent to the Jazz's, the host of this year's event

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jerseys revealed for 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The jerseys for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been unveiled.

During TNT's broadcast of the captains and starters on Thursday, the camera panned out and showed the two designs players will don on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One of the jerseys is reminiscent of what the Utah Jazz has worn throughout the last few seasons: a blend of red, orange to yellow from top to bottom. 

The second jersey factors in a similar pattern, albeit with different colors. Instead, it blends light blue, dark blue to black from top to bottom to differentiate from the brighter design.

With LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as the two captains, it's currently unclear which team will don which jersey. The draft for the game will take place live just before tip off.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 58 mins ago

Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Golden State Warriors 3 hours ago

Warriors Owe James Wiseman Trade Or Playing Time ‘Fair' Question to Steve Kerr

The Western Conference starters include James along with Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic. The Eastern Conference starters are led by Antetokounmpo, followed by Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

The 14 reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us