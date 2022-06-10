Jesús Ferreira Bags Four in USMNT's 5-0 Nations League Win Over Grenada

You might need to start calling him Jesús Fourreira now.

Jesús Ferreira had a record night in the USMNT’s dominant 5-0 win against Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.

He opened the bank account in the 43rd minute after a Paul Arriola cross was deflected and went right to him. The 21-year-old forward flipped the ball to his left foot and finished despite facing a tough angle:

Then in the opening minutes of the second half, Ferreira struck again. After receiving a through ball that sliced through the middle of Grenada’s defense, Ferreira was one-on-one with the goalie and slotted it to the left corner:

Ferreira bagged his hat-trick just about two minutes later. The U.S. ran a set-piece play from a corner kick that saw Kellyn Acosta deliver the corner as a pass to Ferreira, who ran up from the edge of the penalty box and laced it to the top-right corner with a smooth one-touch finish:

The lead grew to four about six minutes later. This time it was right winger Arriola, who stayed composed after receiving Luca de la Torre’s pass and finished in traffic:

As fatigue started to mount for Grenada, which was coming after spending most of the game defending, Ferreira scored another after Brenden Aaronson slipped him the ball in the 77th minute:

Prior to this game, Ferreira had just three goals for the national team. He tied a USMNT record with his huge four-goal outing. The U.S. has had a long-term issue with fielding a reliable No. 9, but this performance from Ferreira may be the confidence booster he needs to earn the trust of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Grenada, the 170th-ranked nation in FIFA, mustered just three shots all game compared to 25 for the 15th-ranked U.S. side. Even though the difference between the two nations was telling, a 5-0 result is a major confidence booster for a young side looking to impress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, two mainstays in the starting XI, did not dress for this game.

The U.S. next plays El Salvador on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. PT. El Salvador is currently one point ahead of the Stars and Stripes in Group D in League A due to having one more game played. A win would put the Americans back on top as the nation hopes to defend its 2019-20 title.