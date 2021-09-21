Los ANgeles Clippers

JJ Redick Announces Retirement From NBA After 15 Seasons

By Noah Levick

JJ Redick announces retirement from NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

JJ Redick has called it a career.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday morning on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

“I know it’s time," Redick said. “It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.” 

Redick played 15 NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Per Basketball Reference, Redick ends his career 15th all time in made three-pointers (1,950) and 17th all time in three-point percentage (41.45%). 

He scored 12,028 NBA points after an accomplished four years at Duke, reaching 10,000 with the Sixers.

“He’s a tremendous example, in my eyes, of what a professional really is," Brett Brown, then the Sixers head coach, said. "You see how he takes care of his body, you watch how he prepares for a game. ... He’s class. He’s all class. To see him get rewarded tonight as a Philadelphia 76er, as one of our own, with 10,000 NBA points, that’s a big number. That’s hard to do. I’m just so proud of him and I’m especially grateful to have him in our program, showing the way to a lot of our young guys.”

