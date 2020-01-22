Joc Pederson, Matt Beaty to Pose for Pictures With Dodger Fans and Their Dogs

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty will take photos with fans and their dogs Wednesday in West Hollywood as part of the 17th annual Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour.

Dodger Pet Family Photo Day will be held from 3-4 p.m. at West Hollywood Park. The dogs will be given a Dodger dog t-shirt.

The event will also serve as a donation drive. The Dodgers are encouraging fans to bring canned dog food and dry cat food to be donated to PAWS/LA which assists low-income seniors and people disabled with life-threatening illnesses care for their companion animals.

On Thursday front office employees, current and former players, coaches and broadcasters will hold a day of service, joining with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to build playhouses for underserved children and Project Sunshine to assemble activity kits for hospitalized pediatric patients.

The 12-event tour began Monday with Dodgers alumni among the more than 1,000 volunteers helping paint, landscape and build 30 benches at Wright Middle School STEAM Magnet in Westchester. On Tuesday, Dodger broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela visited Metro bus drivers, including some of whom drive the Dodger Stadium Express route prior to each home game.