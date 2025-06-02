Television

John Brenkus, host of ‘Sports Science' show, dies after battle with depression

The six-time Emmy winner died at the age of 54 after a battle with depression.

By Max Molski

Brenkus
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

John Brenkus, the co-creator and host of the Emmy-winning "Sports Science" show, died Saturday at the age of 54 after a battle with depression.

Brinx. TV, a media company founded by Brenkus, shared the news on Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," the company's statement read.

"John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning 'Sport Science,' had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Brenkus' "Sports Science" debuted on Fox Sports Net in 2007 and explored sports questions through a scientific lens. The show moved to ESPN a few years later and the network eventually purchased the show from Brenkus, who went on to host more than 1,800 segments of the show in all.

Brenkus shared in a 2023 interview with Marcellus Wiley, a Brinx. TV collaborator and part-owner, that he had a noose around his neck and was close to taking his own life after selling "Sports Science" to ESPN but was saved by his dog, Zeppelin.

Wiley was among those in the sports media landscape who paid tribute to Brenkus following his death.

In a tribute from ESPN, Brenkus was described as an "innovator, an entertainer and an educator."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

