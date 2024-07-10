16-time NHRA drag race champ John Force in rehab after 300-mph crash

Southern California drag racing legend John Force has started rehab after more than 15 days in a Virginia hospital for treatment of a brain injury suffered in a frightening 300-mph crash.

The 75-year-old Force, who was born in Bell Gardens and lives in Yorba Linda, suffered a traumatic brain injury June 23 in the crash on his first-round run in Funny Car eliminations at the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. After his engine exploded at the finish line, the car crossed the strip's centerline and slammed into the driver's side left concrete guard wall. The car then careened back across the track and hit the other wall.

Force also fractured his sternum and injured his right wrist in the crash.

In a statement Tuesday, his racing team said Force was released Tuesday from the hospital in Virginia and flown to a neurological rehab center. The transfer marked a major step forward in Force's recovery, the family said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"However, medical staff cautions that the road ahead still is a difficult one," the statement continued. "Force is dealing with cognitive and behavioral symptoms from the (traumatic brain injury) and, while he has been able to converse with family and staff, enjoy the company of grandsons Jacob and Noah Hood and celebrate a Monday birthday with daughter Brittany, he still is prone to periods of confusion."

No timetable was set for Force's stay at the rehab center.

Force, who attended Cerritos College, was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after the fiery crash. He was examined by an NHRA medical team before he was airlifted from the track.

In an earlier update, Force's family thanked track workers who helped him after the crash.

"John's family members extend their deepest gratitude to the medical professionals responsible for his well-being and recovery,'' the team said. "They deeply appreciate the overwhelming number of heartfelt messages, prayers, support, and concern from the entire automotive and racing industries. Thank you to sponsors, fans, and the media for respecting the privacy of the Force family and the John Force Racing team members."

Force, who won a record 157th NHRA race last month in New Hampshire, was seriously injured in 2007 at age 58 in another crash in Ennis, Texas. His storied NHRA Funny Car career began in 1978. In 1990 Force won his first NHRA title, one of 10 from 1990 to 2000. Force claimed 10 Funny Car titles in a row from 1993 to 2002.

Daughter Brittany Force, 37, is a two-time NHRA Drag Racing Series Top Fuel dragster champion. Daughters Courtney Fallon Force-Rahal and Ashley Corinne Force Hood also competed in the NHRA Funny Car series.