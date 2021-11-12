Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden Suing NFL, Roger Goodell For Forcing His Resignation From Raiders

The former Raiders head coach filed the lawsuit in Nevada state court

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

One month after stepping down as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

In a lawsuit filed in Nevada state court, Gruden alleged that "through a malicious and orchestrated campaign" the NFL and Goodell sought to destroy his career and reputation.

Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach on Oct. 11 following reports that he sent emails using racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. The emails were uncovered as part of the league's investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against the Washington Football Team.

"There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season," Adam Hosmer-Henner, Gruden's attorney, said in a statement.

The NFL responded to Gruden's lawsuit with a statement.

"The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

