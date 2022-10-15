Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agent

Agent: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported shortly after, citing sources that Poole's extension has $123 million guaranteed with incentives that could add an additional $17 million over the life of the contract.

The Warriors were very open about their desire to extend Poole, and a deal had appeared close in recent days following Poole's altercation with Draymond Green in practice last week.

The deal is expected to be signed Saturday or Sunday, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The massive extension comes after Poole's breakout 2021-22 season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range, a season in which he firmly was in the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year conversations.

Poole and the Warriors were up against a deadline, as former first-round picks entering the fourth and final year of their rookie deals and had the day before the season started to get an extension done.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast