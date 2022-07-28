Watch: McDaniels chews out Raiders player in intense practice moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels joined the Las Vegas Raiders to win football games, not make friends.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator will be in the spotlight this season as after he took over as Raiders head coach in January. And it appears he's already making his voice heard at training camp, where he had some choice words for Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce during Thursday's practice session.

Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal captured video of McDaniels screaming at Koonce after the defensive lineman nearly collided with starting quarterback Derek Carr during a scramble drill.

During a scramble drill #Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had some words for DE Malcolm Koonce. It would appear that Koonce got a little too close to Derek Carr. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/iCViy4saDN — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) July 28, 2022

"Get out of the f---ing way!" McDaniels appears to yell at Koonce.