Josh McDaniels Chews Out Raiders Player in Intense Training Camp Moment

McDaniels was filmed screaming at Malcolm Koonce after the Raiders defensive lineman nearly collided with starting quarterback Derek Carr at Thursday's practice

By Darren Hartwell

Watch: McDaniels chews out Raiders player in intense practice moment

Josh McDaniels joined the Las Vegas Raiders to win football games, not make friends.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator will be in the spotlight this season as after he took over as Raiders head coach in January. And it appears he's already making his voice heard at training camp, where he had some choice words for Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce during Thursday's practice session.

Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal captured video of McDaniels screaming at Koonce after the defensive lineman nearly collided with starting quarterback Derek Carr during a scramble drill.

"Get out of the f---ing way!" McDaniels appears to yell at Koonce.

— Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) one of the main reasons why McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas, it makes sense why he's very intent on making sure Carr stays upright in practices.

McDaniels is looking to make a strong impression in his second head coaching stint after lasting less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. Judging by Thursday's practice, he's plenty passionate about his new job.

