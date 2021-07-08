Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Becomes First Pitcher to 11 Wins in MLB, as Dodgers Salvage Final Game of Series With Marlins, 6-1

Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm's leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning off Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not pictured) at loanDepot park on July 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Urías (11-3) allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches. With the score 1-1, Urías singled leading off the fifth, starting a five-run inning.

Blake Treinen pitched a two-hit eighth and Garrett Cleavinger a perfect ninth.

Sandy Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. His two shortest outings this season have been against the Dodgers, including a May 14 start at Los Angeles in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

During the game, the Marlins announced Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022.

Los Angeles arrived in Florida with a nine-game winning streak, then lost three in a row as the Marlins walked off with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Taylor's RBI single tied the score in the fourth.

Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Alcantara, and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off David Hess.

Taylor added an RBI double, and Zach McKinstry hit a two-out grounder to second that ricocheted off the heel of Chisholm's glove and into center field as two runs scored.

ROSTER MOVES

The Dodgers selected the contract LHP Darien Nuñez and optioned RHP Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City. … The Marlins recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the same club. Holloway pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Wednesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) will undergo tests when the club returns to Los Angeles on Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said he is not too concerned about the severity of the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s injury.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The start will be Thompson’s third against Atlanta since joining the Marlins June 7.

