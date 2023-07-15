Royal Family

Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final

Princess Kate was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

By The Associated Press

AP

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Royal FamilyWimbledon
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us