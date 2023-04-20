Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Game 3 of Clippers-Suns Series With Knee Sprain

Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 of Clippers-Suns series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without their top two players when they take the floor for a pivotal matchup against the Phoenix Suns Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 of the Clippers' first-round series due to a right knee sprain, the team announced. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Leonard is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Saturday's Game 4.

Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn't related to his previous ACL injury. https://t.co/v7mXgQLokN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Leonard led the Clippers in points (31), rebounds (8), assists (7) and minutes (39) in Tuesday's Game 2 loss in Phoenix. He was even better in Game 1, putting together a 38-point masterpiece across 42 minutes to give the Clippers a 1-0 series lead.

Game 1 was Leonard's first playoff game since 2021, when he suffered an ACL injury during the first round that kept him out for the entire 2021-22 season. He played 52 games in the 2022-23 regular season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Along with Leonard, Paul George is also sidelined for the Clippers. George is recovering from a sprained right knee and reportedly is expected to miss L.A.'s first-round series.

Tipoff for Game 3 from Crypto.com Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.