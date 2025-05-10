Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey suspended, fined $62,000 for striking horse too many times

Junior Alvarado used his riding crop on Sovereignty "more than the permitted amount" during the race last week, according to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

By Mirna Alsharif and Matthew Mata | NBC News

Sovereignty, with jockey Junior Alvarado aboard
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The jockey who rode Sovereignty to victory at the Kentucky Derbylast week has been fined over $60,000 for striking the horse with his riding crop too many times during the race, according to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

Junior Alvarado was found to have struck the horse with his riding crop “more than the permitted amount” during last week’s race, violating the authority’s rules, it said in a statement Saturday.

A penalty was imposed against Alvarado on Friday for committing the Class 3 violation and he was hit with a fine equating to 10% of his $310,000 winnings, the statement said. The fine was then doubled “pursuant to an escalating penalty structure for repeat riding crop violations within the previous 180 days,” resulting in a $62,000 fine, according to HISA.

Alvarado was found to have struck Sovereignty eight times during the Kentucky Derby, which was his second offense in 180 days, per a HISA ruling. HISA protocol allows jockeys to strike horses a maximum of six times during a race.

The jockey was also suspended for two Kentucky racing days, May 29 and 30, as a result of the violation.

According to HISA, riding crop penalties can be appealed via hearing before the Internal Adjudication Panel. Alvarado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alvarado now has 30 days to pay the fine.

The jockey and Sovereignty won the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby last Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Following the race, Alvarado, who grew up in Venezuela, said winning the Derby was a dream of his since he was a child.

The jockey suffered a shoulder injury and a fall ahead of the race, but went on to win despite the odds.

Anna Sundberg and Samantha Cookinham contributed.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

