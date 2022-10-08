Texas Longhorns

Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas

The Longhorns earned a historic win over their rivals

By Max Molski

Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday.

The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.

The result was historic on a number of levels for the Longhorns. It was their biggest ever win against Oklahoma, its most points in a game in series history and first shutout against its archrival since 1965.

Fans were impressed by Texas, but the larger reaction came at the expense of Oklahoma.

Kevin Durant, a former Longhorn basketball star, led the charge of people roasting the Sooners.

When the game got out of hand early, people also called for Oklahoma to bring in its backup quarterback with a unique name:

Next up for Texas is a home matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 15. Oklahoma’s next game is the same day against No. 19 Kansas, but it will take more than a week before people forget what they saw against Texas.

