Los Angeles Dodgers

Kiké Hernández, Michael Conforto both homer as Dodgers beat Phillies 3-1 for 9-1 start

By Anthony Sanfilippo

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies

Roki Sasaki allowed one run while pitching into the fifth inning, Kiké Hernández and Michael Conforto homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 for a 9-1 start.

Still seeking his first major league win and making his third start, Sasaki gave up singles to Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in the first, followed by Alex Bohm's run-scoring groundout.

Sasaki was removed after walking J.T. Realmuto starting the fifth and allowing Bryson Stott's single on his 68th pitch. Anthony Banda (3-0) retired Brandon Marsh on a flyout and Schwarber lined into a double play, with right fielder Teoscar Hernández doubling up Stott at first.

Banda, Ben Casparius, Alex Vesia, and Tanner Scott combined for scoreless, one-hit relief. Scott got his third save.

Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the second off Nola and Conforto had a solo drive in the sixth. Nola allowed seven hits over six innings for the Phillies, who fell to 6-2.

Key moment

Stott was doubled up before Realmuto crossed the plate with what would have been the tying run.

Key stat

Phillies starting pitchers have allowed runs only on homers: 13 runs on eight long balls.

Up Next

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00) starts Sunday's series finale along with Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 1.69).

Copyright The Associated Press

