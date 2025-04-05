Kiké Hernández, Michael Conforto both homer as Dodgers beat Phillies 3-1 for 9-1 start

Roki Sasaki allowed one run while pitching into the fifth inning, Kiké Hernández and Michael Conforto homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 for a 9-1 start.

Roki Sasaki allowed one run while pitching into the fifth inning, Kiké Hernández and Michael Conforto homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday for a 9-1 start.

Still seeking his first major league win and making his third start, Sasaki gave up singles to Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in the first, followed by Alex Bohm's run-scoring groundout.

Sasaki was removed after walking J.T. Realmuto starting the fifth and allowing Bryson Stott's single on his 68th pitch. Anthony Banda (3-0) retired Brandon Marsh on a flyout and Schwarber lined into a double play, with right fielder Teoscar Hernández doubling up Stott at first.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Banda, Ben Casparius, Alex Vesia, and Tanner Scott combined for scoreless, one-hit relief. Scott got his third save.

Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the second off Nola and Conforto had a solo drive in the sixth. Nola allowed seven hits over six innings for the Phillies, who fell to 6-2.

Kiké Hernández punches this one into the corner for a two-run homer 💥 pic.twitter.com/sb4iTwU1H6 — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025

Michael Conforto tees off to extend the @Dodgers lead. pic.twitter.com/25ByM8gxPJ — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025

Key moment

Stott was doubled up before Realmuto crossed the plate with what would have been the tying run.

Teoscar Hernández makes the PERFECT throw to first and the @Dodgers turn the double play to keep the lead! 😲 pic.twitter.com/oswUerOOwn — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025

Key stat

Phillies starting pitchers have allowed runs only on homers: 13 runs on eight long balls.

Up Next

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00) starts Sunday's series finale along with Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 1.69).