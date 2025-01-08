NHL

LA wildfires postpone NHL contest between Kings and Flames

The Kings were scheduled to host Calgary at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night.

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have postponed Wednesday night's NHL contest between the Kings and the Flames.

Calgary and Los Angeles were scheduled to drop the puck 7:30 p.m. local time. The game has not been rescheduled.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote on X. "We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us