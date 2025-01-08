Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have postponed Wednesday night's NHL contest between the Kings and the Flames.

Calgary and Los Angeles were scheduled to drop the puck 7:30 p.m. local time. The game has not been rescheduled.

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote on X. "We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.