Oilers rout L.A. Kings 7-4 in thrilling opener of playoff trilogy

The third time might not be the charm for the Los Angeles Kings.

Zach Hyman scored a hat-trick and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Kings 7-4 in Game 1 of their first-round series at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers who defeated the Kings in the first round of the Stanely Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Monday's opener marked the third consecutive meeting between the two teams in the playoffs.

Mikey Anderson, Adrian Kempe, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Trevor Moore all scored for Los Angeles in the loss.

Connor McDavid did not score but had a playoff-record five assists in the victory.

Warren Foegele scored an empty-net goal in the waning seconds.

