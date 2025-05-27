The New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night in a crucial matchup for the Knicks.

The Knicks visit the Pacers in Indianapolis trailing 1-2 in the series after a shocking loss in overtime in Game 1, and then dropping Game 2 114-109 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks won the last meeting 106-100 on Monday, led by 24 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20.

Haliburton's father, John, will be watching from a Gainbridge Fieldhouse suite — the first game he has attended in person since being banned following his run onto the court after Indiana closed out the first-round series against Milwaukee. And, of course, he has something to prove again as the Pacers try to position themselves for a second straight series-clinching victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 115.1 the Pacers allow.

It's the Knicks first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, but if they want to avoid a 1-3 deficit, Game 4 proves pivotal. The winner of the Eastern Conference finals will play the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's what to know about tonight's game:

What time do the Knicks play tonight?

Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Knicks game on tonight?

The Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference finals will be available on TNT.

How do I stream the Knicks game tonight?

The Eastern Conference finals will be streaming on MAX from Warner Bros. Discovery with a subscription.

Where is Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals being held?

Game 4 will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Who is on the injury report for Game 4?

The Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Knicks on Tuesday, according to WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis.

Indiana's Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. He has been out since Nov. 1, 2024.

No one on the Knicks is listed on the injury report.

What is the remaining Eastern Conference finals schedule?

*If necessary. The Pacers hold a 2-1 lead ahead of Tuesday night's matchup.