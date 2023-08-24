It's Mamba Day in LA. Here's how SoCal is celebrating Kobe Bryant

The Santa Monica Ferris wheel will light up in honor of a beloved star who shined just as brightly as the Southern California landmark during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

The display is part of Mamba Day, every Aug. 24, or 8-24. The date represents the two jersey numbers worn by Kobe Bryant during his illustrious Hall of Fame NBA career with the Lakers.

The Ferris wheel will light up in team colors and display the two jersey numbers. The display will start around 7:30 p.m. and feature messages that read "LA (heart symbol) 8" and "LA (heart symbol) 24. Various gold and purple patterns and transitions will continue flashing on the 90-foot-tall wheel through midnight.

Kobe Bryant birthday tributes

Mamba Day is one day after what would have been Bryant's 45th birthday.

Wife Vanessa Bryant posted touching photos and a message in honor of her husband, who was among nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. The couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed in the crash.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever," Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram Wednesday in a post that included 10 photos of the family.

UCLA Health continued it annual tradition of providing Bryant-themed care packages for newborns and their families. And, the photos are adorable.

Purple & Gold family from day one.



In honor of Kobe’s birthday, babies born this week are receiving special care packages thanks to @UCLAHealth 💜 pic.twitter.com/XVzbWA2GCM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2023

Bryant helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles and appeared in 18 all-star games. Both uniform numbers were retired by the Lakers in 2017 after his retirement.

The league posted a photo of Bryant on his birthday.

At Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night, rapper Drake paid tribute to Bryant after someone tossed a No. 24 Lakers jersey on the stage.