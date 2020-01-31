Tributes Planned for an Emotional Night in the House That Kobe Built

When he scored 60 points in his final game as a Laker in 2016 and capped his post-game speech with an emphatic "Mamba out" and mic drop, Kobe Bryant provided fans with a dramatic end befitting 20 years of blissful Staples Center memories -- something they've held onto through a week of mourning and grief.

On Friday night, the Lakers will play their first game in the House That Kobe Built since his death Sunday in a helicopter tragedy that killed nine people and jolted Southern California. When they arrive for the game, fans will pass rows of flowers, candles, signs, jerseys and other items left outside the arena and LA Live -- reminders of what Bryant meant to Los Angeles.

The Lakers have tributes planned for the game, but no details have been made public.

Tickets were selling Tuesday on StubHub for about $700 to $1,000 for the cheapest seats. Those closer to the action were offered at prices ranging from $3,500 to $9,000.

The ticket agency promised to donate all of its fees to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

The Lakers have been steadily progressing toward the game against Portland, with some expressing their sorrow on social media. The team learned about Bryant's death while they were flying home from an East Coast road trip. Several players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.

From this point on, it is always going to be tough, especially being here in LA. Paul George, LA Clippers

The NBA postponed the Lakers-Clippers game scheduled for Tuesday, when the team did light work on the court before gathering for lunch and sharing stories about Bryant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday, they started with drills and conducted a light outdoor football scrimage.

In the first NBA game at Staples Center since the helicopter disaster, the Clippers honored those killed in the helicopter crash with a touching tribute narrated by star Paul George. The Clippers usually cover the Lakers' banners and retired jersey numbers for their home games at Staples Center, but Bryant's retired jerseys went uncovered, on display high above the floor during the game against Sacramento.

"From this point on it is always going to be tough, especially being here in LA," George said after the game. "I think every time we are in this arena and being reminded of him being in the rafters."

The Clippers tribute came one night after the NHL's LA Kings honored the helicopter crash victims with a pre-game ceremony. The team wore Kobe Bryant jerseys when they arrived at Staples Center.

Former longtime Kings announcer Bob Miller delivered a heartfelt speech before a video tribute and 24-second moment of silence. At the end of the first intermission, the Kings played Kobe Bryant's postgame speech from his final NBA game in which he scored 60 points.

The Kings' uniforms included a special logo for Bryant and Gianna.

Staples Center also was the site of Sunday's Grammy Awards, where artists also shared tributes to the crash victims.