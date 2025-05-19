Refurbished basketball court to be unveiled in tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

A refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park will be unveiled Monday in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The courts at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area were refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The court features a design with colors and symbols that honor legacies of the Lakers great and daughter Gianna.

Natalia Bryant, 22, is expected to attend the 10 a.m. unveiling. The courts were covered early Monday by a tarp.

Vanessa Bryant is the chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to create opportunities for underserved young athletes in honor of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.