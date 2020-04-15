LA Rams’ Center Brian Allen Becomes First Reported NFL Player to Test Positive for COVID-19

The National Football League has its patient zero.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton was the first known person in the NFL to test positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but Allen is the first known player to have tested positive.

According to Glazer, Allen first tested positive three weeks ago and said:

"I woke up three weeks ago, I couldn't smell anything. I lost all sense of smell, to the point where I had smelling salts here. I cracked them open, put them to my nose and nothing happened."

Over the next three weeks, Allen reportedly showed symptoms of a sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches and stiffness, as well as chronic headaches. Allen also added that he was tested again for the virus last week and tested positive a second time.

Allen is expected to fully recover and be cleared as soon as Thursday, although his doctors added that it could took up to eight months for him to full regain his sense of taste and smell.

Allen was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL out of Michigan State and was the team's starting center for the 2019 season after John Sullivan's option was not exercised.