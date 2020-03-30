Los Angeles Chargers

LA Chargers Sign Kick Returner and Wide Receiver Darius Jennings

He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami.

By Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced the move on Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Amis)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.

Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami.

Japan 10 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics Rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

Los Angeles Rams Mar 27

Michael Brockers Returns to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Through

Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.

Kick returns is one area where the Chargers are looking to improve. They were 26th in the league last season, averaging only 20.7 yards per return.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles ChargersNFLsportsCosta Mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us