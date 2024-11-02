LA City Hall lights honor Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela

Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated Friday night in colors honoring a Dodgers legend.

After a downtown LA victory parade and Dodger Stadium World Series celebration, City Hall was lit up in blue and Mexico's colors of green, white and red to honor the late Fernando Valenzuela. The beloved pitcher would have been 64 Friday.

The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution marking Nov. 1 as Fernando Valenzuela Day. The Dodgers pitcher and broadcaster died Oct. 19.

Valenzuela joined the Dodgers in 1980, and inspired what became known as "Fernandomania" the following year. In 1981 he become the only player to receive the National League Rookie of the Year Award and Cy Young Award in the same season.

He was also named to six All-Star teams, threw a no-hitter in 1990 and won a Gold Glove Award in his career.

Additionally, the lighting marked the beginning of "Dodgers Weekend," according to the city. Events will culminated with the unveiling of a mural honoring Valenzuela.

Artist Robert Vargas created the six-story mural of Valenzuela, which is located at First Street at the 101 Freeway entrance in Boyle Heights.