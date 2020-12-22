Los ANgeles Clippers

LA Clippers Sign Guard Luke Kennard to Multiyear Extension

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Luke Kennard to a multiyear contract extension.

Kennard was acquired as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28 games for Detroit last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was selected by the Pistons as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Duke.

Kennard averaged 7.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds while playing 19 minutes in the Clippers' three preseason losses. They open the season Tuesday against the NBA champion Lakers as the visiting team.

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, called Kennard “a fantastic fit” for the organization and said the 24-year-old’s versatility and maturity is impressive.

