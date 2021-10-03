LAFC

LA Galaxy Tie 1-1 With LAFC in El Tráfico

Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night.

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Football Club v Los Angeles Galaxy
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14.

Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.

LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

This article tagged under:

LAFCMLSLA GalaxyEl TraficoLandon Donovan
