Los Angeles Kings

LA Kings Fire Mascot Accused of Sexual Harassment

The Los Angeles Kings hockey team became the first LA-based team to honor Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

By Associated Press

2017 NHL China Games - Los Angeles Kings v Vancouver Canucks
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year. 

Tim Smith was fired Friday, the Kings said in a brief statement. The team declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.

"Today, the LA Kings terminated the employment of Tim Smith.  We are not in a position to provide further details or comments on this matter due to pending litigation.”

Smith wore a 6-foot-4 lion suit and played Bailey, the Kings' mascot, in his job as the team's senior manager of game presentation and events. He had been employed by the Kings since 2007, the same year that the Bailey character debuted for the franchise.

Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team during home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.

The lawsuit alleged Smith verbally and physically harassed the woman and then fired her after she protested. A Kings team official persuaded her to return to the Ice Crew, but the lawsuit claims the harassment continued, and she eventually quit.

Smith was previously sued for harassment in 2017 by a man who alleged Smith grabbed his buttocks during an elevator ride. The lawsuit was settled in July 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

