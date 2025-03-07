LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford surprises Pasadena High School football team with new uniforms after wildfire loss

The Pasadena High School football team walked into their annual banquet Wednesday night expecting an evening of reflection and celebration.

They had just completed a dream season, capturing the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 13 championship in 2024, their first title in 91 years. But what they didn’t expect was a moment that would leave an imprint far beyond the scoreboard—a visit from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, carrying a gift that would restore more than just their jerseys.

For the community. 💙



The Staffords surprised the Pasadena High School football team with a donation of new uniforms + brand new equipment. pic.twitter.com/NLhvrYXNvx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 6, 2025

The Staffords, known for their philanthropy and deep connection to the Los Angeles community, surprised the Pasadena Bulldogs with news that they would be donating brand-new uniforms to replace the ones lost in the devastating Eaton Fire.

The wildfire, one of several that tore through the Los Angeles area in January, left the school’s football program in shambles. Equipment and uniforms were reduced to ashes. Several players lost not just their gear, but their homes. What was supposed to be an offseason of triumph quickly turned into one of uncertainty.

Wednesday night, however, the future of Pasadena football started to look a little brighter.

In front of a stunned and emotional crowd, Matthew and Kelly Stafford announced they would be providing 60 varsity uniforms for Pasadena High School, ensuring the reigning CIF champions would take the field in 2025 looking like the champions they are. But the generosity didn’t stop there. Recognizing that youth football is the lifeblood of the sport, the Staffords also committed to outfitting 150 young athletes across five Pasadena Panthers youth teams.

For players, coaches, and parents in attendance, the moment was more than just about football—it was about hope.

“We just wanted to do something to lift your spirits,” Matthew Stafford told the room. “We know how much football means to this community. We know how much it means to have that pride when you step on the field. This is about making sure you all keep playing the game you love.”

Kelly Stafford, who has been vocal about her love for the Los Angeles community since Matthew’s arrival in 2021, echoed that sentiment.

“We can’t imagine what you’ve all been through,” she said. “But we want you to know that you’re not alone. We’re here for you.”

Pasadena High School’s football team has been no stranger to adversity. Before claiming their CIF title in 2024, the Bulldogs endured years of tough breaks and rebuilding seasons. The fire was yet another challenge thrown their way—one that didn’t just threaten their season but their sense of identity. Football isn’t just a sport in Pasadena; it’s a thread that weaves through generations, bringing together families, mentors, and lifelong friendships.

When the fire struck, that thread seemed to be unraveling. But on Wednesday, the Staffords helped stitch it back together.

“These kids have been through so much,” Pasadena head coach Kevin Mills said. “For someone like Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl champion, to come in here and remind them that they matter—that’s bigger than football.”