LA Rams sign plethora of free agents, plan to release WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams continue to stay busy this offseason.

Less than 24 hours after signing wide-receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal, the team announced that they agreed terms with wide-receiver Tutu Atwell and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo .

Atwell has spent his NFL career proving that size doesn’t measure heart. Over 54 regular-season games—23 of them as a starter—he’s hauled in 99 receptions for 1,343 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per catch, with four touchdowns to his name.

Now entering another season, Atwell continues to refine his craft, using his speed and route-running ability to keep defenses honest and stretch the field for the Rams’ offense.

Garoppolo has always been a quarterback teams can count on. Last season, he backed up Matthew Stafford but made the most of his lone start in Week 18 against Seattle. Under the bright lights of the regular-season finale, he delivered—completing 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 97.0 passer rating. That performance put him in rare company, joining Stafford as the only Rams quarterbacks to hit 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in a game since 2021.

A seasoned veteran entering his 12th NFL season, Garoppolo has played in 82 games, starting 64 of them. His career stat line reflects his efficiency: a 67.4% completion rate, 15,828 passing yards, and 96 touchdowns. He’s also proven capable on the ground, adding seven rushing touchdowns to his resume. In the postseason, he’s been battle-tested, starting six playoff games—including Super Bowl LIV—and throwing for 962 yards and four touchdowns in seven total playoff appearances.

Now, as he gears up for another season, Garoppolo remains a trusted veteran presence in the Rams’ quarterback room—ready when his number is called.

The Rams also signed a free-agent from their SoFi Stadium roommates.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Poona Ford won’t have to move far, but he’ll be wearing a different shade of blue at SoFi Stadium next season. Ford has agreed to terms with the Rams on a three-year deal worth just under $30 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

After a year with the Chargers, where he started every game and racked up 39 tackles, three sacks, and an interception, Ford will now anchor the defensive line for the Rams. He also added three tackles in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Texans.

Ford’s journey has taken him across the league—from five seasons in Seattle to a stint with the Bills in 2023 before landing in Los Angeles. Now, he’s set to make an impact on the other side of SoFi, bringing his toughness and interior presence to the Rams' defense.

The news wasn't all positive for the Rams on Monday. Former Rams defensive linemen Michael Hoecht agreed to a contract with the Buffalo Bills, and Bobby Brown III signed with the Carolina Panthers. Former Rams tight-end Hunter Long followed the team's former scouting director James Gladstone to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams are also still looking for a trade partner for wide receiver Cooper Kupp. If they are unable to trade him by the start of the new league on Wednesday, the team is reportedly prepare to release him.