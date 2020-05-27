LA Rams to Face Saints in First Preseason Game at New Stadium

The first NFL preseason game at SoFi Stadium will match the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14, the team announced Wednesday.

The Rams other home preseason game will be on Aug. 29 against the Denver Broncos. The Rams will also play a third preseason game at the Inglewood stadium, Aug. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers in what will be a Chargers home game.

The Rams final preseason game will be Sept. 3 at Las Vegas.

All four Rams preseason games will begin at 7 p.m.

The opponents and date ranges for the Rams preseason games were announced May 7 in conjunction with the release of the NFL regular-season schedule. The date of the Chargers game was announced May 20.

Just like for their regular-season home games, if any Rams home preseason games are canceled or played without spectators, any tickets purchased directly from the Rams or through Ticketmaster will be refunded within 30 days of cancellation or the decision to play without spectators.

Tickets purchased on the resale marketplace will be subject to resale marketplace policies.