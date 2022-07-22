LA Rams Unveil One-of-a-Kind Super Bowl LVI Rings at Private Ceremony

When you win the Super Bowl the celebration lasts a lifetime.

The Los Angles Rams celebrated their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI all throughout the month of February, but the brought the gang back together in July for one more special surprise.

With most of their players back in town for the MLB All-Star Game and The ESPYs, the Rams hosted a private ring ceremony event at Sony Studios in Culver City, CA on Thursday. In attendance were players, coaches, and members of the organization.

Coming to you LIVE from our Ring Ceremony!



Coming to you LIVE from our Ring Ceremony!

🤝 presented by @SoFi

Stars like Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Von Miller (now with the Buffalo Bills) all were in attendance for the ring unveiling and party. Some of the above mentioned players even helped design the ring that was hand crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The ring itself commemorates the team's Super Bowl LVI achievement, the home stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired it all.

Each ring features the player's name on a plate that mimics the SoFi Stadium Infinity Screen and their number adorned in diamonds.

The ring opens at the top to reveal the bowl of the stadium, inclusive of a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball and turf that the game was played on.

The ring also features two palm trees on the top and two stars on the side as an homage to the "City of Stars".

According to the Rams, who sent out a press release late Thursday night, the ring has approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set in white and yellow gold. The 20 carats is the most carat weight in the history of professional sports for a championship ring. The .26 carats of diamonds on the two palm trees featured on the face of the ring represent the franchise's 26 total playoff victories.

The 1.12 carats of round diamonds on the top of the ring are in honor of the date January 12. This particular day has special significance to the Rams organization. On January 12, 2016, the Rams were approved by the NFL owners to move back to the city of Los Angeles. On January 12, 2017, they hired current Head Coach Sean McVay, the youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl in NFL history. On January 12, 2019, the Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum for their first playoff victory since returning to LA.

The four stones on the Infinity Screen represent the four teams the Rams defeated in the 2021 NFL Playoffs to ultimately win the championship. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round, the rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Three of the Rams four victories came at SoFi Stadium with their lone road playoff win coming on a game-winning field goal by Matt Gay as time expired at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The .23 carats of diamonds on the columns of SoFi Stadium, featured on the ring design itself, represent the 23 points scored in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

Below are videos showing the ring and all of its amazing features, as well as footage of the Rams celebrating receiving their rings at Sony Studios.

Details on details on details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/JpFVf6E5oS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022