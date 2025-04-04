UCLA

Iconic Los Angeles venues turn blue and gold Friday. Here's why

UCLA is just two games away from adding a 124th NCAA championship to its belt.

By Benjamin Papp

Several Los Angeles landmarks will turn blue and gold Friday night in celebration of the UCLA women's basketball teams historic Final Four run.

Participating venues include:

  • Rose Bowl Stadium
  • Dodger Stadium
  • Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Santa Monica Pier Pacific Ferris wheel
  • City Hall
  • U.S. Bank Tower

The Bruins, led by First Team All-American center Lauren Betts, bested the No. 3 LSU Tigers to reach the program's first-ever Final Four. This year also marked the program's first ever No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Tipoff is Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT in Tampa, Florida.

The game will be televised live on ESPN, and UCLA will host a free watch party for fans inside Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA women's basketball made two previous semifinal appearances in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women championships in 1978 and 1979. The team won the AIAW National Championship in 1978.

UCLA has won 123 NCAA Championships, its most recent in December when the men’s water polo team captured its 13th NCAA title. UCLA ranks No. 2 in the nation in NCAA team championships behind Stanford, and just above No. 3 USC.

