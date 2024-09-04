These stars will perform during the LA28 Paralympics handover celebration

The lineup of artists was revealed Wednesday for performances during the historic LA28 Paralympic Handover celebration during Sunday's closing ceremony in Paris.

The celebration will feature Broadway star Ali Stroker, singer Anderson .Paak, jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker and violinist and composer Gaelynn Lea. Team USA Paralympians Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech and Jamal Hill will be part of the handover event.

The handover celebration will be broadcast live on CNBC and Peacock at 11 a.m. PT.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"The LA28 Paralympic Handover will be a historic moment, as Los Angeles prepares to host the city's first-ever Paralympic Games," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said. "When Paris hands the flag over to LA, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to spotlight the Paralympics with a cast of allies, artists and advocates who share our commitment to furthering the Movement."

The Paralympic flag will be passed to Los Angeles during the ceremony. Stroker will sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France with more performances to follow against the backdrop of Venice Beach.

Whitaker, Lea and rapper and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall will be part of an "interactive musical performance" from .Paak.

USC's Ezra Frech is having an incredible run at the Paralympics in Paris after earning his second gold. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2024.

"I'm really honored to be a part of the Handover celebration and welcoming the Paralympic Games to my native state of California," said .Paak, of Oxnard. "There's a lot in common between Paralympic athletes and music artists -- work ethic, trust, time, dedication to your craft, exceeding expectations, taking big bets on yourself. The LA28 Handover will amp up this connection while bowing to the spectacular achievements made by Paralympians from around the world in Paris and LA."

.Paak will be joined by athletes in the world of adaptive skateboarding and wheelchair motocross, including Oscar Loreto Jr., Kanya Sesser and Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham. Actress Lauren Ridloff from "The Walking Dead" and Marvel's "Eternals" will also be featured in the Handover.

"The Paralympic Games coming to Los Angeles for the first time will be one of the most significant moments in history for people with a disability," said Frech, who won two gold medals in this summer's Paris games. "For me as an LA native, it will absolutely be one the most memorable moments in my sporting career and life -- an experience I cannot wait to share with my hometown and community."

The 2028 Summer Paralympics will take place Aug. 22-Sept. 3 after Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics.