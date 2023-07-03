LA Galaxy face LAFC in sold out Fourth of July matchup

Sparks will fly as the LA Galaxy and LAFC matchup on a Fourth of July showdown at the Rose Bowl. The LA Galaxy continues its long-standing tradition of playing matches on Independence Day, this time hosting their town rivals in Pasadena.



The LA Galaxy have had a less than impressive season with only two wins in their last 20 matches. Their previous matchup ended in a 2-0 win against an LAFC team that was made up of mostly reserve players.



After losing their star forward and captain Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to injury things have only gotten worse for the Galaxy as playoffs are now a longshot and they are second-to-last in the Western Conference.

LAFC are currently in second place only three points behind St. Louis. Those three points can be crucial in the race for the title. While a win won’t exactly salvage the season for Galaxy fans, it can grant them some momentary bragging rights.

The LA Galaxy announced on Monday morning that tickets to the ‘El Trafico’ match have been sold out. The match is expected to break the all-time MLS attendance record set last year when the LA Galaxy played Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium in front of 74,479 fans.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and there will be a fan fest for all those who arrive early filled with Fourth of July themed events including live music and food. Fans are also invited to stay after the game as there will be a fireworks show for the estimated 80,000 in attendance.