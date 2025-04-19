LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo announces he will leave club, return to Germany after 2025 season

Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo is leaving the club after the 2025 season. Cherundolo will stay with LAFC through the conclusion of his fourth season in charge.

Cherundolo will stay with LAFC through the conclusion of his fourth season in charge. He intends to move back to Germany, where the San Diego native spent his entire professional playing career.

Cherundolo has been wildly successful during his brief MLS tenure, going 58-31-21 and winning three trophies.

He became the only coach in league history to win the MLS Cup championship and the Supporters' Shield in his first season when LAFC accomplished the double in 2022. LAFC also reached the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup playoffs in 2023, and it won the U.S. Open Cup Championship last season while finishing the regular season on top of the Western Conference and reaching the final of the Leagues Cup.

Cherundolo’s wife, Mandy, and their children are German. He spent 16 years playing for Hannover.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany," Cherundolo said in a statement. "I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent. I am looking forward to continuing our work with the players, coaches and staff to make the 2025 season a success as we keep fighting to win trophies.”

Cherundolo's 58 regular-season victories over the past four seasons are the most in MLS during that span. Despite LAFC's accomplishments in his tenure, he has still faced criticism from a minority of fans for the team's losses in big games and a perceived inflexibility in his tactics.

“It has been a pleasure working with and building a strong relationship with Steve over these last few years and, I thank him for everything he has given to the club,” LAFC owner Bennett Rosenthal said in a statement. “Steve has built upon the foundation of the Black & Gold standard, and we wish him success with us for the rest of this season and in his future endeavors. We appreciate and respect Steve’s desire to move with his family at the end of this season."

After getting upset by the Seattle Sounders in last fall's MLS Cup conference semifinals, LAFC is off to a slow start this season at 4-4-0, sitting seventh in the Western Conference. The club also was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week by Inter Miami, which rallied from a late two-goal deficit to win it.

Cherundolo is only the second coach in the history of LAFC, which began play as an expansion franchise in 2018. Bob Bradley led the club in its first four seasons.