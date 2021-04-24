LAFC Devotes Section of Stadium To Fully Vaccinated Fans; Vaccines Available Next Door

A section of Banc of California Stadium during Saturday's Los Angeles Football Club match against Seattle Sounders FC will be devoted to members of the team's fan club who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The section in the stadium's North End will give the members of the Major League Soccer team's 3252 Independent Supporters Union the first opportunity lock arms while cheering without having to maintain physical distance since March 8, 2020.

To secure a seat in the section, fans 16 and older will be required to provide documentation showing that at least two weeks have passed since a final vaccination dose.

Children from 2 to 15 years of age will be required to show proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of admission to the stadium.

Masking will still be required at all times except when eating and drinking in seats, and physical distancing must be maintained when outside of the fully vaccinated section.

A vaccination clinic for fans and people living near the stadium will be held through 2 p.m. Saturday in the peristyle of the adjacent Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Registration is required and can be made at redcap.link/USCPharmacyLAFC.

