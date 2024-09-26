LAFC ends four-game losing streak in title games with 3-1 victory over Sporting KC in 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final

It took nearly two years, but the Los Angeles Football Club has finally won another title.

Since hoisting the MLS Cup trophy in 2022, LAFC has finished as the runner-up in four consecutive championship games, including the 2023 MLS Cup in Colombus, Ohio last December.

Playing in their fifth final in the last two years, LAFC snapped their four-game losing streak in title games with a 3-1 victory in extra time over Sporting Kansas City in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night.

For LAFC, it was a sense of unfinished business after falling in four straight finals including two already this season.

"We've have an amazing group here. We've gotten to the finals a few times now and it's important to reward ourselves," said LAFC defender Aaron Long, who wore the Captain's armband for the match. "The group right now is hungry. To taste these finals many times in a row now and to get this close, I'll just leave it at we're a very hungry group. We know what's at stake and we're going to give it everything we got."

Sporting KC was seeking to become the only MLS team in history to win five U.S. Open Cup titles.

The final was a battle between two teams headed in opposite directions over the last month.

Sporting KC is currently on the outside looking in of the MLS Cup Playoffs, but are 3-1-2 over their last six matches for a total of 10 points.

Meanwhile, LAFC, a powerhouse atop the Western Conference all season long, has won just once since Aug. 22, a 1-0 victory against the Seattle Sounders in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Led by their new superstar Olivier Giroud, LAFC made sure they would not finish second in another tournament.

Both teams had their opportunities in the first half, as goalkeepers Hugo Lloris for LAFC and Time Melia for SKC, had their skills on full display.

Giroud opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Mateusz Bogusz received a through ball from Sergi Palencia on the right side of the box, and his cross found the foot of the legendary French striker for the 1-0 lead.

There it is.



Olivier Giroud has the breakthrough in the @opencup final! pic.twitter.com/1bQBdwge3l — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

However, the lead would be short-lived.

Less than ten minutes later, Kansas City leveled the score on Erik Thommy's right-footed flick from the back of the box to the upper-left corner of the net inside the near post.

WE'RE LEVEL!!



Erik Thommy responds immediately to equalize in the @opencup final. pic.twitter.com/AglHTKB6Pc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

The back-and-forth battle continued with the underdogs nearly netting the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute off a set piece, but once again LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris was able to make a critical save. He made another in the 92nd minute.

Defender Omar Campos, who entered the game in the 67th minute, raced into the far left corner of the box and slotted a shot into the far post for the game-winning goal in the 102nd minute.

OMAR CAMPOS IN EXTRATIME FOR THE LEAD@LAFC x @opencup pic.twitter.com/pSDWLs6gfU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

Sporting KC ratcheted up the pressure over the next ten minutes, but got caught on the counter by former teammate, and current LAFC Super Sub, Kei Kamara.

Kamara buried a header in front of the net in the 110th minute for an insurance goal that put the game to bed as LAFC held on until the final whistle to lift their first U.S. Open Cup trophy in team history, ending their streak of four consecutive Finals losses.